Taking A Load Off At Santo Maris Oia Will Be An Easy Task

I’m sure no one likes that moment when you find it impossible to get out from under the covers, into the cold, to get ready for another day at work. Yes, that’s exactly how my morning went, and that’s why taking a load off at the magical Santo Maris Oia is the only thing in my mind right now.

Nestled right at the edge of the picturesque Oia village in Santorini and its iconic caldera, Santo Maris Oia is a romantic all-suite retreat, with whitewashed walls, outdoor pools and hot tubs, complemented by some of the world’s most breathtaking sunsets, seen from its relaxed and secluded perch.

The interior décor was inspired by the unique architecture and style of the different Greek Islands – a timeless look matched by modern amenities, heated jacuzzis, a small kitchenette, and a lovely patio or terrace offering serene Aegean Sea views.

Hiking the rugged scenery around Oia may sound like an ordeal to some, but it’s definitely going to be an unforgettable experience. Luckily for us, at the end of the day, the wonderful on-site Revival Spa offers a complete range of pampering treatments and therapies, designed to soothe your body and mind.

Those of a more active nature are also welcomed to try out the fully featured gym. When all that’s said and done, the resort’s elegant Alios Ilios restaurant has five different high-end menus ready to try out, made from locally sourced ingredients and beautifully complemented by amazing views of Santorini. Watching a blazing sunset with a glass of wine sounds perfect right now.