Hawk Yachts’ Cape Hawk 690 Concept Begs For Your Attention

The latest superyacht concept imagined by the acclaimed French shipyard Hawk Yachts is this beauty, revealed right before the 2018 edition of Boot Düsseldorf. The 48-meter Cape Hawk 690 benefits from the expertise of Captain Matthias Bosse, the renowned naval architect Laurent Giles and even the Southampton Solent University, which some of you will understand is a big deal.

Thinking about the need to travel the world in complete comfort and luxury, this brilliant team designed a beautiful vessel that could easily handle any climate. And thanks to its impressive 4,000-mile range, this superyacht concept promises its future owner an all-year-round cruising season with a capable, sea-worthy vessel.

The sleek Cape Hawk 690 retains the classic appearance of a superyacht, although it’s ready to take the future head-on, with a wide profile and five spacious decks. The main deck is where the owner’s suite will be found, that could be even converted into a pair of VIP rooms for charter, including en-suite bathrooms and dressing rooms.

For all other passengers, there are four en-suite bedrooms on board, that could be either twin or doubles and will also come with walk-in dressing rooms as well. There are also numerous relaxation spaces aboard, specially designed to maximize comfort, from a beach club with a folding swimming platform, to a gym and spa, with room for 12 in a lovely sauna.

The possibilities are endless, if you’re able to afford the vessel. You will also get a cozy sun terrace, offering shade from the midday heat, and the large garage filled with cool water toys will surely make your day even better. Here, tenders and zodiacs up to 8.5-metres in length will find their way to your heart.