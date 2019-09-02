W Hotels Opens the Spectacular W Muscat in Oman

Marriott International has recently opened its second W hotel in the Middle East this year, W Muscat, a high end retreat that’s also the brand’s first beachfront property in Oman. Nestled at the intersection of the Shatti Al Qurum area in this fascinating and exciting city, the newest W hotel has an incredible design inspired by the diverse and colorful Omani culture.

W Muscat features 279 guestrooms and suites, each of them offering beautiful views of the sea and boasting a gorgeous ocean-inspired design, with contrasting art deco detailing that reminds us of the traditional Omani charm. Even the asymmetrical corridors deserve a mention here, with holographic artworks showing off a female perspective of power, love, peace and beauty.

But the most striking decor element is found right in the Living Room (W Hotels’ signature take on the lobby), as a nine ton,10 metres tall, frankincense tree sculpture makes a grand first impression to any guests. Designed by the acclaimed artist Pongsatat Uaiklang, this piece pays another homage to Omani culture and it’s made from solid stainless steel and welded from 28 different pieces.

Mariott’s latest W Escape property has an enormous 1,800 sq.m. beachfront pool, where guests can swim and relax all day long under the sun’s warm rays, enjoying signature cocktails while listening to live DJ performances. WET will be hottest place to cool off in Muscat from now on and in October it will be transformed into a scene for a FUEL weekend, W hotels’ signature fitness and wellness program.

Speaking of pools, there’s also an extraordinary rooftop infinity pool with breathtaking ocean and city vistas and a lovely swim up bar. W Muscat is also home to the signature AWAY® Spa that features 10 treatment rooms, a hammam, a steam room and a couples’ treatment room.

But what might be even more special at this new W hotel is that it comes with a highly anticipated Siddharta Lounge, a restaurant concept borrowed from Buddha-Bar. Perched on the hotel’s rooftop, this restaurant will overlook the serene coastline of Shatti Al Qurum, with a stylish design that celebrates the story of Bedouin travelers.

There a few other dining options as well: Harvest – a trendy restaurant that serves dishes made with locally sourced produce, Char – a new take on the traditional grill house, and Ba Ban – a restaurant that combines Chinese aesthetic and modern eastern style with a menu inspired by the many kitchens of China.