Rolls-Royce Unveils a Gorgeous Pastel-Colored Pebble Beach Collection

Taking inspiration from the beautiful hills, sand and sea surrounding California’s Pebble Beach, Rolls Royce has recently unveiled a colorful collection of 13 bespoke models, that were showcased at the Monterey Car Week. Laid back and sunny, the new Rolls Royce Pebble Beach collection encapsulates the West Coast spirit, with four Cullinans, four Dawns, two Ghosts, two Wraiths and a single Phantom up for grabs.

From the official press release we’ve had the chance to take a closer look at a pastel-colored Ghost Black Badge, a Dawn Black Badge and a Wraith Black Badge as well.

First up, the Dawn Black Badge features a lovely Coral Solid paint job, that looks just like bubble gum if you ask us. It took seven coats of paint to get to this special shade and more than nine hours of polishing, while the interior of the car received a superb two tone Artic White and Sunset upholstery.

Next, the Ghost Black Badge pictured here comes with a stunning light green solid finish, a color that represents the rebirth of the flora on the peninsula after many years of drought and fire. The car also received an elegant black leather interior with contrasting Serenity Green accents on the dashboard.

Last but not least, the Wraith Black Badge sports a cool Semaphore Yellow exterior finish, complemented by a Selby Grey and Lemon interior. Besides these pastel-colored beauties, the Pebble Beach Collection has a Phantom with a Black Diamond and Gold exterior and four eye catching Cullinans finished in Black Green, Burnout Grey, Iced Gunmetal and Galilea Blue.

All models will come with special treadplates that read “Pebble Beach 2019 – Special Comission” and a few more goodies inside, like a starlight headliner or technical fiber trim.

