Bruce White’s Chicago Penthouse Comes with a Stunning Revolving Floor

Currently owned by Bruce White, the founder and CEO of US hotel management giant White Lodging, this stunning 8,800 square foot penthouse in Chicago has one of the most impressive living rooms we’ve ever seen. Well, it’s not the living room in itself, but what it actually does.

Pressing a simple button makes the whole floor revolve around, allowing you to admire both the stunning sights of Lake Michigan and Chicago’s incredible downtown.

The amazing condo is like a mansion in the sky, proudly sitting at the top of 840 Lake Shore Drive tower, with a unique floor to ceiling glass rotunda which takes 45 minutes for a full revolution of the sitting area. But that’s not all it has to offer, as this stunning penthouse also comes with 1,200 square feet of outdoor terrace.

The luxurious home fits no less than six en-suite bedrooms, with eight bathrooms and several living and dining areas adding to the overall appeal. There’s also a large office, a lovely billiards room, a home theater where you could watch your favorite movies with your family or a few friends, plus a wine cellar, wet bar and fitness room.

The kitchen is super spacious and equipped with custom Boffi cabinetry and professional grade appliances. Actually everything in this spectacular residence in the sky was custom designed and built by craftsmen to the highest standards, with no expense spared.

For the revolving rotunda floor, there’s a high-tech automation system which also operates window treatments, the lighting and audio. Bruce White and his wife have decided to sell the penthouse for a good $13.5 million, making it the most expensive condo listing in Chicago right now.