Tuscany Oaks Farm Brings Mediterranean Lifestyle to California

Inspired by the sublime Italian countryside, Tuscany Oaks Farm is an incredibly beautiful nine-bedroom estate found in Summerland, California, that blends a magnificent vision of Mediterranean luxury living with some of the most seductive amenities you could ever desire.

Proudly sitting right above the sea and covering a total of 20 acres, this majestic equestrian estate embraces pastoral privacy and panoramic views, while benefitting from exquisite finishes, with hand-picked materials, custom-made and personally imported from France, Italy and many other countries in Europe.

Manicured grounds, a wonderful swimming pool, a grand motor court and an overall sense of style and elegance set the tone as you enter this lavish home, where a lovely galleria will make you go speechless the minute you get inside. This superb residence combines opulence and spaciousness with sheer beauty, with every material, fitting and detail carefully chosen and placed in the most incredible way.

Tuscany Oaks also promises intimacy and expansive entertaining, allowing its owners and their privileged guests to take in wonderful views stretching from the Santa Ynez Mountains to the Channel Islands, or from Santa Barbara to Port Hueneme. On site you will also find an 18-stall barn that includes an office, tack room, and a two-bedroom ranch manager’s apartment, with riders free to enjoy the day.

This spectacular property, located at 2709 Vista Oceano Ln, Summerland, CA 93067, will set you back a cool $26,500,000, which will also buy an outdoor entertainment compound with a swimming pool, loggia pavilion and an adjacent cabana. For that kind of money, the security cameras, top-of-the-line audiophile electronics, and a very private guest house are a given.

The question is.. who would like to own this jewel on California’s desirable Santa Barbara coast?