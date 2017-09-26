Nomos Zürich Weltzeit Receives Limited Edition For Singapore

Nomos Glashütte proves once again that size does not matter, but it’s the attention to detail and passion involved that really makes all the difference. A good design and rather sensible pricing have allowed the German watchmaker to get people very excited about the complicated Zürich Weltzeit watch, and six years after its initial launch we get to talk about a fresh limited edition version.

The Nomos Red Dot celebrates the company’s presence in Singapore, showing off a somewhat unchanged design, yet with interesting little details. We get to admire the same 39.9 mm stainless steel case, with straight lugs and the ability to handle 30-meter deep waters.

The Nomos Red Dot Singapore is driven by the in-house Nomos caliber 5201, which features the company’s own Swing System escapement – nothing new here, either. A display sapphire caseback allows the movement to make its way through, with rhodium-plated, Glashütte ribbing on the bridges and main plates, and heat-blued screws.

There are, however, some noticeable changes on the dial. The Nomos Red Dot watch will come in two versions, one with a classic white dial and another in a unique salmon dial. Furthermore, the home time indicator at 3 o’clock and the logo on the original Zürich Weltzeit and Zürich Weltzeit Nachtblau units has been replaced by a tiny red dot.

The name is a tribute to one of Singapore’s nicknames and a reference to how Singapore is depicted on many world maps as a small red dot. We were talking about a limited series earlier, and it is worth mentioning that only 50 pieces will be sold in total – 35 with the white dial and 15 with the salmon dial. The Nomos Red Dot is priced at S$8,560 or $6,390 in US dollars, which is pretty affordable in our books.