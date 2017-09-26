McLaren 570GT, now with a Touch of Style from MSO

The Sports Series from McLaren is the most accessible model line the British supercar maker has ever made, at least to those of you who can actually afford getting a 540C, 570S or the 570GT. Nonetheless, these vehicles are well worthy of our full and undivided attention, and this new iteration might be even more exciting than the rest.

McLaren Special Operations offers a wide range of personalization options for numerous McLaren cars, but now there’s a very limited series of 570GTs out and about, and it’s totally worth a look. Produced in a limited run of just six units, this McLaren 570GT shows off an eye catching XP Green exterior shade and many other interesting details that will please even the pickiest of customers.

Unfortunately, each and every one of these units has been already spoken for by customers in the UK, Germany, and the Netherlands.

Some of you might remember this color covering the original 1997 McLaren F1 XP GT Longtail, while the interior of the refreshed 570GT includes green leather trim and stitching.

A silver-grey Union Jack emblem could be considered the delicious cherry on top, although customers could very well go for extras such as a By McLaren Designer Interior, a GT Upgrade Pack, the impressive Bowers & Wilkins sound system, and special five-spoke forged wheels.

Each of the six lucky customers had to pay exactly £188,567 for one of these stunning McLaren supercars, but this is the cost of bragging rights and exclusivity, right?