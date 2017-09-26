Sinot Takes On Nature With an Extraordinary 120M Yacht

The brilliant team from Sinot Exclusive Yacht Design has just revealed a new incredible project called Nature, a futuristic 120 meter-long yacht concept that might have Kevin Costner begging for a Waterworld sequel.

This fully customizable design shows off a holistic approach to nature and sailing, which is to say this vessel was imagined for rich folk who dream about enjoying luxury on the open seas, without feeling the guilt or remorse of damaging our planet.

The groundbreaking vessel before you was meant to be a platform for experiencing the natural world, featuring garden and observatory decks on board. I have to admit, those striking exterior lines seem to contrast with the overall theme and name of this vessel, but they will be surely appreciated by just about anyone.

The lush garden on board benefits from state-of-the-art climate control technology, while the upper deck observatory allows passengers to enjoy unique and memorable views the open waters. Two levels with floor-to-ceiling windows eliminate all borders between man and nature, allowing an overwhelming sense of bonding with nature.

Amenities aboard include eight luxurious state and VIP rooms and, a spectacular owner’s suite, and many other bespoke features, like a cool spa deck, with a lovely gym and swimming pool. Building luxurious yachts with nature in mind seems like the proper way to go, although it might seem a bit discriminatory to allow only those of us with deep pockets to enjoy the good life and save the planet in the process.