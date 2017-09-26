The historic Hotel Eden Awaits for You in the Heart of Rome

Have you ever dreamed about experiencing the finest luxury Rome has to offer? This might just be the best place to do that. Proudly sitting in one of the finest locations in Rome, the historic Hotel Eden overlooks the legendary seven hills, right from the cultural center of Rome, promising unparalleled comfort and a unique legacy from its 128-year old building.

The Eternal city wasn’t built in a day, and this hotel looks like the ideal resting spot in-between sightseeing sessions. The Coliseum is just ten minutes away, while the Vatican, St. Peter’s Cathedral and Piazza Navona are all nearby.

And when you get back to this lavish hotel the elegant rooms and suites, featuring antique interiors and state of the art amenities, will make you feel like you’re part of Rome, with breathtaking views day and night, complementing this awe-inspiring atmosphere.

Beautifully redesigned just a few years ago, in a classic Italian style, Hotel Eden welcomes guests from all over the world within 98 superb rooms and suites, that boast smart lighting and climate control, high-speed Wi-Fi, stunning marble bathrooms, and even Bottega Veneta toiletries.

And if you’re not impressed by your room, even though we highly doubt it, the hotel’s cozy rooftop restaurant, La Terrazza, serves mouth watering Italian cuisine, with a panoramic view to die for. After a fine dinner, if you want to get lost in the city’s unique sights and sounds, Via Veneto, the Spanish Steps, and Via Condotti are all within walking distance.

Host to royalty, aristocrats, and numerous celebrities, this five-star hotel is renowned for its sophisticated style and world class services – which is what we all dream about when we’re on vacation.