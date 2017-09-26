Bose Rolls Out the Impressive SoundSport Free Earbuds

Have you tried working out while listening to your favorite music or some inspirational tunes? Of course you have, and it always ends up pissing you off. Strong words, for sure, for people dreaming about strong muscles; but why aren’t the headphones willing to keep up? Well, Bose was thinking about us while designing these wireless earbuds, called the SoundSport Free.

Specially made for active people, these earbuds are actually an update to the Bose SoundSport earphones, with sweat and water-resistance (IPX4 rated) and a rubber tip to hold them neatly in the ear. There’s also a new antennae system, which aids these earbuds to connect to a paired phone or tablet up to 30 ft away (9.1 m) via Bluetooth, but that’s not all they have to offer.

A special “Find My Buds” feature will allow the Bose Connect smartphone app to display the last time and location where the buds have been used, a feature that might come in handy at the gym. There’s also a magnetic charging case which holds them in place and has enough power for two additional charges, with a full charge promising up to five hours of use.

It is also worth mentioning that Bose has also updated its fantastic QC35 wireless noise-canceling headphones. In the meantime, please note that the SoundSport Free earbuds can be pre-ordered for $250, with shipping set to begin this October. They are almost here!