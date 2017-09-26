Otam’s Customizable 100 HT Concept is a Cool Surprise

The cool vessel in front of you is the brand new Otam 100 HT concept, designed by Umberto Tagliavini for the well known Italian shipyard. It might look tiny in these photos, but it’s actually a 100-feet superyacht, that’s set to provide high performance and optimized interior areas, in one luxurious package.

A lovely sunbathing area, an outdoor lounge and an alfresco dining area for as many as 10 guests will be also part of the final design, while the vessel’s interiors will be fully customized, according to the owner’s requirements and directives. They will have a choice to go for a home cinema or a bar within the salon, while the bow could easily become home to a touch-and-go helipad, but that implies you can afford another toy. Do you?

Inside, 60 square meters of floor space can be designed around the owner’s needs, while a 14 square-meter VIP cabin and 2 twin cabins will accommodate all guests aboard this sleek superyacht in style. Guest privacy is always a priority for Otam, which is why the crew quarters are accessed by a separate entryway, a feature that most yacht owners would probably appreciate.

Last but not least, Otam Yachts recommends twin 2,600 hp MTU engines for this vessel, which promise high performance and efficiency, but you could always go in another direction. After all, it’s your money!