The brand new Bell and Ross Bellytanker Honors Speed Legends

It’s not the first time in these last couple of years when Bell and Ross takes a unique approach to watch design, and we couldn’t be happier about it. This time, the renowned French watchmaker has also imagined a unique concept vehicle, that was used as a source of inspiration for a new series of limited edition watches.

Dubbed as the Bellytanker, this stunning timepiece honors hot rod legend Bill Burke and the creation of his iconic P-51 Bellytanker, a land-speed racer destined to dominate the salt flats. Built out of old plane fuselages, this vehicle raised the bar and grabbed everyone’s attention – just like these watches are trying to do now. Is it just me or do they actually manage that?

Bell and Ross remembered the unique vision of the Bellytanker and created not one, but two superb watches, each limited to 500 examples. The BR V1-92, priced at just $2,300, comes in a 3-hand configuration, with a faded copper dial and lovely black and white accents mimicking the Bellytanker’s copper trim and fuselage details.

The second version is equally charming. Priced at $4,400, the BR V2-94 adds a chronograph complication to the picture, with contrasting black subdials and a steel tachymeter bezel. Yes, it’s all vintage these days, yet it doesn’t get any better than this. Well, it can get, if we were behind the wheel of the unique vehicle in the gallery below. That would make a good day perfect.. wouldn’t you agree?