Top 10 Most Expensive Essential Oils in the World

Throughout history, man has always used everything he could from nature for medicinal purposes. He would extract all that could be extracted from plants and fruits and trees and use them to heal himself and the others. One of these products are essential oils, containing the aroma of a particular fruit or plant.

Since the 13th century, these volatile oils were used in medicine. Nowadays, it seems our interest in this has revived, aromatherapy gaining more and more ground in the fields of alternative medicine. But that is not the only use for them, as we find them in cosmetics, perfumes, soaps and many other products, including the ones for flavoring foods and drinks.

Their prices vary depending on the plants they’re extracted from and of the demand there is out there, but there are some which can be very expensive. An ounce of some oils can cost you quite a lot of money.

Let’s see which are the Top 10 Most Expensive Essential Oils in the World:

10. Neroli Essential Oil

Once upon a time – the 17th century – there was a princess, Anne Marie Orsini, princess of Nerola, Italy. She was the first one to introduce the oil made from the blossom of the bitter orange tree, hence the name of the oil today. It has a honey-like sweetness to it with some spicy tones and it’s used very much in perfumes.

We don’t know if the cause is wearing a princess name or not, but the price for an ounce of this essential oil is a huge $354. We know that the sum doesn’t sound too much, but it’s just an ounce. Almost nothing. Some sources even claim that this oil is one of the secret ingredients in Coca Cola.

9. Sandalwood Essential Oil

The Sandalwood Essential oil is extracted by steam distillation from the chips of the wood with the same name. Used in perfumes, cosmetics and Ayurvedic medicine, the oil is praised by many.

The sandalwood is the second most expensive tree in the world, so you can expect the price of the oil to be high. More than that, the process is a very complex one and the fact that it’s produced only in India makes this oil scarce. Its price per ounce is $492.

8. Elecampane Essential Oil

The Elecampane Essential oil comes from a plant in the sunflower family known as well as horse heal, which grows in Europe, Asia and some parts in North America. The plant was considered sacred by the Celts and its name and history goes back to Helen of Troy.

More than that, it’s one of the ingredients used to create absinthe, so it does have an important role in the world besides perfumes and essential oils. It’s also one of the rarest in the world – we suspect absinthe to be the cause for that – and its essential oil is as well used in herbal medicine as an expectorant or for water retention. One ounce of this oil costs $560.

7. Seaweed Absolute Extra essential oil

The Seaweed Absolute Extra Essential Oil is made as the name says, from a seaweed, one that is found on the coasts of the North Sea, the Baltic sea and the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. First the original source of iodine, with its salt-water, moss, green herbs and undertones of leather in its aroma now it’s the main choice for natural perfumes.

The Seaweed Absolute Extra essential oil is the main ingredient in these kind of perfumes and it’s also used for skin care products, but its price rises to a high $650 per ounce.

6. Rose Essential Oil

Who doesn’t know roses and all those commercials involving beautiful ladies, perfumes and rose petals? They’re everywhere. Well, it’s true. At least the part with the rose petals, since they are highly prized in the perfume industry and are widely used around the world.

The Rose Essential Oil is extracted from from two types of rose petals, the ottos and the absolutes, using around four tons of petals for every pound of oil extracted. Sounds crazy, right? Well, the flavor of this oil is very intense. The same thing can be said about its price. You can buy it for a good $700 per ounce.

5. Agarwood Essential Oil

The Agarwood Essential oil, also known as Oud oil, it’s an extremely rare and much appreciated oil for its great aroma and medicinal uses. As the name states, it’s extracted from the agarwood, which is listed as a potential threatened species, making it one of the most expensive raw materials in the world.

The trees require a long time to grow and they’re found only in isolated regions of countries like India, Bhutan, Vietnam, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea and a few others. The sweet, woody fragrance of the oil is praised so much that the price for an ounce of this oil goes to $850.

4. Cannabis Flower Essential Oil

Now here’s an interesting one, the Cannabis Flower Essential oil, also known as hemp essential oil. It’s main use is in cosmetics, perfumes, soaps and candles for its pleasant, relaxing smell. It’s used as well to flavor some foods or beverages.

The plant itself, though is known to have medicinal uses, like alleviating inflammations, skin irritations or hormonal imbalances, it’s highly regulated so growing it in many parts of the world is illegal. That’s what makes it very popular to some and the oil extracted from it so expensive with a price of $946 per ounce.

3. Frangipani Absolute Essential Oil

The Frangipani flower is a rare species, found only on the Comoros Islands in France. The oil extract is very thick and has an intense sweet floral fragrance, with hints of exotic spices, making it a main component of high class perfumery.

Besides perfumes, the Frangipani Absolute Essential oil has medicinal uses as well, reducing stress and inflammations. The price for an ounce of this oil reaches a staggering $1,482.

2. Tuberose Absolute Essential Oil

The Tuberose is a perennial plant cultivated in Mexico with extracts of it used in perfumery. Its oil is extracted by infusing the petals in palm oil, separated afterwards from the tuberose essence through the process of evaporation.

The Tuberose Absolute Essential oil is considered a luxurious oil and it’s used in aromatherapy for or in fragrances. The relaxation properties make it a great help against insomnia, though some use it for inspiration purposes and even as an aphrodisiac. Whatever the use, make sure it’s worth it, since an ounce of this oil costs a great $1,645.

1. Champaca Absolute Essential Oil

Used for centuries as a great way to cure depression and relieve stress, vertigo or headaches, the Champaca Absolute Essential Oil seems to be one of the best when it comes to medicinal purposes. It has regenerative properties, helping with wounds from acne, spots, wrinkles and complexions.

Its powerful citrus and floral scent is much appreciated in India and parts of Asia where it’s also used as a perfume and as a powerful aphrodisiac. A very expensive one, since the price per ounce is a staggering $2,256, making it the most expensive essential oil in the world.

Last update: January 2018.