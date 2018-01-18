Tranquility Gets a New Meaning at The Pavilions, Himalayas

The forested valley of the iconic Himalayan mountain range is a true nature wonder – a magical place that could easily overwhelm anyone, in more ways than one. Surrounded by all this beauty, The Pavilions, Himalayas, is the ultimate eco-sensitive boutique resort for those of you who seek tranquility, peace and relaxation.

This high end property boasts 15 exclusive villas, which promise outstanding views of the natural landscape, from the forested green hills to the imposing Annapurna Mountains. Showing off classic Nepalese designs, these villas come with rustic decor elements, perfectly mixed with the modern comforts of home. I doubt, however, that your bedroom offers such incredible views every morning.

Trekking through the mountains sounds like an enjoyable activity and may very well replace your daily training routine. However, those soring muscles will get their much-deserved treatments at the resort’s lovely Spa Svastha. Centered around a philosophy which focuses on overall well-being, this gorgeous spa offers bespoke Ayurvedic experiences, with custom-made signature products.

A refreshing dip in the pool or a relaxing stay at the sauna may also be experienced on location. But those muscles also need nourishment, which is where an authentic Nepali dining experience comes in, at the resort’s elegant on-site restaurant. An organic farm is also found on location, offering pesticide-free produce that create a fresh new menu on a weekly basis.

We can’t anticipate what you will be tasting here, but don’t let that stop you from making a reservation. If you’d like to take a break from the ‘real’ world, there’s no better place than The Pavilions, Himalayas.