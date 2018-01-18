The Piaget Altiplano Ultimate Concept is a New Record Breaker

After reclaiming the title as the manufacturer of the world’s thinnest automatic watch with the Altiplano Ultimate 910P, Piaget makes yet another bold statement with the Altiplano Ultimate Concept, a ravishing timepiece that breaks all design boundaries once again.

Only two millimeters thick, this innovative mechanical watch is actually the result of 60 years of research and development and it will redefine the way we see ultra thin watches from now on.

The Ultimate Concept displays a stylish 41 mm case, with the case back of the watch also acting as the movement’s baseplate – PVD-coated to maximize contrast in a visually pleasing manner. There are three other major departures from traditional watch design that have made this incredible timepiece possible.

The regulating organ has been radically re-designed for this conceptual watch, the mainspring barrel has been also stripped of its cover and drum, and the watch’s crown stem has been turned into a compact and futuristic-looking button. Water resistant to 30 meters and backed up by 44 hours of power, the Ultimate Concept was built with an innovative new cobalt-based alloy, specifically developed for extreme rigidity.

The world’s thinnest mechanical watch also benefits from a 1.1 mm thick alligator leather strap, reinforced with a Kevlar core and finished with a comparably svelte pin buckle. And, no – the Piaget Altiplano Ultimate Concept is not for sale – at least not right now.