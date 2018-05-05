Time Bows Before the Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda Annual Calendar

Parmigiani Fleurier has unveiled a new gorgeous addition to its Tonda line-up, featuring annual and lunar calendars to help you keep up with the time in style. Fitted with the new calibre PF339, that comes with a retrograde annual calendar and a precision moon phase, the Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda Annual Calendar is a fine example of craftsmanship and watchmaking excellence.

The date is automatically adjusted by the number of days in each month, but in February you’ll have to set the date manually, if it’s not a leap year, and the watch will work flawlessly for the next 365 days. The day of the week or the month is beautifully showcased in small windows at 9 o’clock and 3 o’clock, while at 6 o’clock there are actually two representations of the moon, as viewed from both the northern and southern hemispheres.

The moon counter and the solid rose gold moon discs stand out, with the dial beautifully constructed on more than one layer. Available in two versions: one with a rose gold case and a lovely white grained dial and the other one with a white gold case matched by a black opaline dial, this timepiece has been equipped with an impressive automatic movement, backed up by a power reserve of 50 hours.

The Calibre PF339 features hand-beveled bridges with Côtes de Genève decoration and an oscillating weight finished in solid rose gold. We could probably talk about this stunning timepiece for hours, yet the gallery below manages to tell a far more complex story than that. Would you agree?