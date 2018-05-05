The Adamas Collection Takes The Rolls-Royce Black Badge To The Next Level

Are there any limits to luxury and exclusivity? We hope there aren’t, which is why the Rolls-Royce Black Badge series has got us very excited. The Wraith and Dawn are the latest models to receive the exquisite Black Badge treatment, in a super exclusive run that will be called ‘The Adamas Collection’ – which means invincible in ancient Greek.

Only 40 Black Badge Wraiths and 30 Black Badge Dawns will be ever produced, which makes this collection extremely sought-after.

As you might expect, these Rolls-Royce vehicles show off plenty of carbon fiber and many other updates, but the Spirit of Ecstasy was crafted from the same lightweight material for the first time – 294 layers of aerospace grade carbon fiber were molded for around 68 hours to create the unique figurine that sits on a titanium base.

Also for the first time, the Black Badge collection is offered in two-tone options – the previous orange and blue shades have been darkened to get a gorgeous Aphrodite Red over Black and a superb Morpheus Blue over Black.

On the inside, the clock has been encrusted with 88 laboratory-grown black diamonds, and it also comes with a carbon fiber back-plate, embellished with machined aluminium chaplets and a polished aluminum inner bezel.

Also noteworthy are the pearlescent effect leather, the two-tone steering wheel, and black leather – did you know all about the starlight headliner of the Wraith Adamas? It features 1,340 individual fiber optic lights that aim to display the molecular structure of carbon. Is it enough to leave you stunned?