This Valentine’s Day, Celebrate Love at Juliet’s Famous House in Verona

We all know the classic love story of Romeo and Juliet, a dark tale, written by none other than William Shakespeare, that tells the story of two young lovers from Verona, who can’t share their relationship to the world because of their feuding families. It’s a tragic love story in the end, but it became a symbol of true love, a kind of love that you could also experience, this Valentine’s Day.

The day of love is just around the corner and Airbnb is giving you a unique chance to celebrate it with a ridiculously romantic stay in Juliet’s iconic house in Verona, complete with private tours, a candlelit dinner and your own butler. It’s probably the ultimate romantic break and just one lucky couple will get to stay in the same place where Romeo & Juliet made their first declaration of love.

The online hospitality website is opening the doors to the charming 13th century Casa di Giulietta and the winning lovebirds will stay in Juliet’s medieval-themed bedroom, on the actual bed used in Franco Zeffirelli’s 1968 film adaptation of this famous story.

The exclusive Valentine’s Day package at Casa di Giulietta includes a personal butler, an unforgettable candlelight dinner with all meals cooked by the acclaimed two Michelin-starred chef Italian chef Giancarlo Perbellini, a private tour of this charming medieval property and even a tour of Verona just like Shakespeare has described it.

To apply for this once-in-a-lifetime experience you will need to write a letter to Juliet and explain why you might be the perfect couple for the stay. Entries should be submitted on Airbnb’s website, with the winning couple announced soon after. Are you ready for the ultimate Valentine’s Day date?