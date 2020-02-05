Master & Dynamic Introduced the new Louis Vuitton Horizon Earphones

Louis Vuitton and Master & Dynamic have teamed up once again to release a new generation of Horizon Earphones, exactly one year after their first release together. Combining the French maison’s iconic design language with the high-end sound technology from Master & Dynamic, these stylish earphones will be available in five new acetate colors: pink, neon yellow, bright red, pristine white and jet black.

The PVD-coated stainless steel enclosures hide powerful 10mm beryllium drivers which produce a warm and rich sound. They also feature a few technical updates like wireless induction charging, feed forward Active Noice-Cancelling that reduces environmental noise and Ambient Listening Mode if you want to pay attention to what’s happening around you while you enjoy your favorite tunes.

The new generation of Horizon Earphones will be housed in a stainless steel case that’s equally appealing, with a design inspired by shape of Louis Vuitton’s Tambour Horizon connected watch.

The pink and pristine white earphones will come in a silver-colored case, the neon yellow and bright red earphones will be housed in a black coated PVD case, while the jet black version will come in a polished gunmetal case.

Each earphone boasts signature Louis Vuitton details, like the brand’s iconic flower monogram and the LV initials, while the cases will come with a sapphire glass and ceramic base, allowing you to take a closer look at these beauties. The earphones will come with two microphones, one in each unit, to ensure they offer the best recording and phone call capabilities.

The new Louis Vuitton Horizon Earphones will offer up to 10 hours of listening time, with 2 additional charges in the case taking that total to 30 hours. The earphones feature Bluetooth 5.0, with a connectivity range of 30 meters or 100 feet, and they’re compatible with all Bluetooth devices, including the Tambour Horizon smart watch.