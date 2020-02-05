Follow Us

The Brand New Porsche Macan GTS is Simply Incredible

Porsche Macan GTS 1

Unveiled back in 2015, the powered-up Porsche Macan GTS proved to be a massive hit ever since it was launched. The GTS became a staple model in Porsche’s range, sitting between the standard models and the Turbo versions for the Cayenne, Macan and Panamera or between the Carrera and the hardcore RS range for the 911, Cayman and Boxster.

That’s why everyone should be very excited about the launch of the refreshed 2020 Macan GTS. The newest model of this luxury crossover SUV comes with a 2.9-litre V6 engine that’s able to produce 380 hp and 520 Nm of torque – a mild improvement over the standard model but good enough to propel the GTS from 0 to 100 km/h (0-62 mph) in just 4.7 seconds, three tenths faster.

The upgraded Macan GTS can also reach a top speed of 261 km/h. It features a reworked PDK dual-clutch transmission, Porsche’s Active Suspension Management damping control system has been fine tuned to lower the ride height by 15 mm and if you want to get the optional adaptive air suspension you could drop the ride height by another 10 mm.

Porsche Macan GTS 2

Customers could also get an optional Sport Chrono package that makes the GTS even sportier than it normally is. The car sits on a set of brand new 20-inch RS Spyder Design wheels, hiding huge cast iron brakes (360 x 36 mm at the front and 330 x 22 mm at the rear) or the optional Porsche Surface Coated Brakes with tungsten carbide coating or the Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes.

The new Porsche Macan GTS will come with the Sport Design package as standard, including a new front trim, redesigned side skirts and a special rear trim as well. The SUV has numerous blacked-out elements and the LED headlights and the three dimensional rear LED lights have been darkened as well.

Inside the cockpit, there’s Alcantara everywhere: on the seat centre panels, the center console armrests and the door panels. Of course, you could always get a different interior, but a new multifunction sports steering wheel will come as standard. Pricing for the 2020 Porsche Macan GTS starts from 77,880 EUR in Germany.

Porsche Macan GTS 3

