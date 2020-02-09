5 Stunning Luxury Villas in Tropical Thailand

When most people think of Thailand, they picture hordes of backpackers cramped into dingy hostels, covered in floral patterns and UV paint. That, or the frenetic pace of Bangkok, Pattaya, and Patong—all of which are renowned for their frantic charm and colourful nightlife. Very rarely do people imagine immeasurable beauty—at least—not unless they know where to look.

The fact of the matter is Thailand, is home to some of the most breath-taking natural landscapes in the world; something that we believe deserves a little more recognition. And if that’s not enough to pique your interest, then perhaps the wealth of luxurious villas that have been expertly brushed onto such a gorgeous backdrop just might.

Today, we’re going to focus on 5 choice luxury villas in Phuket, the largest—and arguably amongst the most beautiful—Islands in Thailand. We have selected these villas not just for their lavish architecture and generous amenities; but because they are the perfect platform from which to appreciate tropical Thailand in all its splendour.

1. Villa Thousand Cliffs

Our first choice is Villa Thousand Cliffs, which nests in Nai Harn, to the South-West of the island. Don’t let the name put you off though, as the only climbing you’ll need to do, is into your king size bed after a hard days’ lazing on the generous infinity pool deck.

This luxurious villa has so much to offer, but nothing can quite top the boundless views of the appetising Andaman sea. It boasts 6 master ensuite bedrooms and an additional children’s room to boot; all of which are perfectly appointed with opulent comfort.

If ever you tire of the 50m infinity pool, games & cinema rooms, pool table, BBQ area, and stocked wine cellar, a few short steps will lead you down to the quiet beach in your very own private bay.

2. Villa Suriyan

If it’s peace and quiet in paradise that you’re after, then Villa Suriyan can offer you exactly that. This glorious accommodation rests in a prime, elevated position on the Layan estate, near the North-West coast of Phuket. Although it’s a short 5-minute drive to the nearest beach, you can enjoy awe-inspiring views of the Andaman sea from the sunbathing terrace & sala.

This magnificent villa has 8 ensuite bedrooms, and 3 generous saltwater swimming pools—oh, and did we mention the sauna? Stylish, spacious, and secure, Villa Suriyan is ideal for large groups of friends & family who cherish the thought of Alfresco dining over emerald-green hills.

3. Villa Chan Grajang

Villa Chan Grajang exudes a charismatic blend of Asian and Western design, in what is arguably an architectural masterpiece. This spectacular villa has everything! 6 wonderfully designed bedrooms, a spacious pool deck which overlooks the West-coast, and landscaped gardens that effortlessly highlight the villa’s gorgeous tropical surroundings, concealing with green.

This fully staffed villa has its own private chef who can rustle up a tantalising storm in the kitchen. If you’re seeking a more intimate vacation with the ultimate levels of privacy, then villa Chan Grajang is almost certainly the choice for you.

4. Villa Talay NaiHarn

Villa Talay NaiHarn boasts a spacious villa and large annexe in a tropical garden sanctuary. This gem can accommodate up to 20 adults and 8 children, making it the ideal spot for a large family & friend vacation. Just a short walk nearby is a number of other private luxury villas which can accommodate up to an additional 100 guests. Thus, if you are looking to get married in paradise, then there’s never been a more suitable location for a tropical wedding.

This handsome compound has everything that you could possibly want and need, including games areas, fitness rooms, a wine cellar, underground spa & sauna, delightful gardens, 2 grand swimming pools, and so much more.

5. Villa Thousand Hills

This 9 bed, sea view villa was completed in 2017 and radiates a modern, luxurious charm that flows effortlessly throughout. Despite being an incredibly popular choice amongst affluent holidaymakers in search of paradise, Villa Thousand Hills maintains an untouched and almost ‘brand-new’ vibe.

This chic and spacious villa allows 180° views of the Andaman sea, which is the perfect setting to enjoy a delicious sunset—something that you’ll savour every evening after a long day taking advantage of the many amenities that this luxurious villa has to offer.

Takeaway

These are just a handful of the pristine villas that are available to rent in Phuket, not to mention the rest of Thailand. If you’re in search of a memorable adventure in a tropical paradise, then contact the luxury villa specialists at Inspiring Villas and head to Thailand, you’d be hard pressed to find a more suitable match.

With so much going for it, it’s hard to believe how affordable many of these transcendent villas are. If that’s not enough to make you want to jump on the next flight, then we don’t know what will!