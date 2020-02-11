Follow Us

Type to search

Subscribe

The Limited-Run Ducati Superleggerra V4 is Lightning Fast!

Ducati Superleggerra V4 1

Ducati has recently taken the wraps off the incredible Superleggera V4, a limited-run superbike that weights only 152 kg (335 lbs) and it has 231 horsepower on tap. This ultra light sports bike is actually the world’s first production motorcycle having its entire load-bearing structure made from carbon fiber – that means the frame, sub frame, the single sided swingarm and even the wheels are all carbon fiber.

Limited to only 500 units worldwide, the Ducati Superleggera V4 might be one of the most striking motorcycles ever made. This beast is powered up by a 998 cc V-four engine that’s able to produce 220 hp in road-going spec and a cool 231 hp when the bike is fitted with a special Akrapovic exhaust system that’s perfect for track use as well.

The bike also stands out with its sharp aerodynamic carbon fiber wings on the fairings that apparently deliver 50 kg (110 lbs) of downforce at 270 km/h (168 mph) to improve the bike’s stability in high-speed corners, its braking stability as well, and also to reduce the chances of the front wheel lifting off the ground when you’re pushing the throttle too hard.

Ducati Superleggerra V4 2

The results of all that carbon fiber are clearly impressive: the Ducati Superleggera V4 weights just 159 kg (350 lbs) and it has a dry weight of 152.2 kg (335 lbs) if you’d like to get the optional Racing kit. The Italian superbike maker made sure this motorcycle has the best power-to-weight ratio of any street legal motorcycle out there.

The Superleggera V4 also features a lightweight Ohlins suspension system, with a titanium shock absorber and GP-derived valves which improve damping, plus high performance Brembo brakes, a special radiator cap crafted from solid aluminum and a bespoke ignition key that shows the chassis number of each bike. Ducati is already taking orders for this bike and will start deliveries in June 2020.

Ducati Superleggerra V4 3

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Ducati Streetfighter V4 1
The 2020 Ducati Streetfighter V4 will come with 220 horsepower
ducati panigale v4 916 25th anniversary 15
The 25th Anniversario 916 is a Tribute to Ducati’s Glorious Past
ducati diavel 1260 S 1
The New Ducati Diavel 1260 S Puts some Muscles into the Cruiser
Ducati-Diavel-1260-1
The First Ducati Diavel 1260 is Ready to Hit the Roads

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

luxatic banner

Next Up

Would you Spend $6,000 on an iPhone 11 Pro Inspired by the Tesla Cybertruck?

Widely regarded as one of the world's most influential luxury blogs, Luxatic.com engages the finest connoisseurs with the content that speaks to their passions.


From the newest supercars, amazing yachts, luxury homes and exquisite watches, to high-end hotels and resorts from all over the world and the latest trends in technology and fashion.

Get to Know Us...

Contact

Do you want to be featured on Luxatic.com? For partnerships, advertising or media inquiries, don’t hesitate to contact us.

contact[@]luxatic[.]com

© 2020 Luxatic - Luxury Lifestyle at its Finest. All rights reserved.