The Limited-Run Ducati Superleggerra V4 is Lightning Fast!

Ducati has recently taken the wraps off the incredible Superleggera V4, a limited-run superbike that weights only 152 kg (335 lbs) and it has 231 horsepower on tap. This ultra light sports bike is actually the world’s first production motorcycle having its entire load-bearing structure made from carbon fiber – that means the frame, sub frame, the single sided swingarm and even the wheels are all carbon fiber.

Limited to only 500 units worldwide, the Ducati Superleggera V4 might be one of the most striking motorcycles ever made. This beast is powered up by a 998 cc V-four engine that’s able to produce 220 hp in road-going spec and a cool 231 hp when the bike is fitted with a special Akrapovic exhaust system that’s perfect for track use as well.

The bike also stands out with its sharp aerodynamic carbon fiber wings on the fairings that apparently deliver 50 kg (110 lbs) of downforce at 270 km/h (168 mph) to improve the bike’s stability in high-speed corners, its braking stability as well, and also to reduce the chances of the front wheel lifting off the ground when you’re pushing the throttle too hard.

The results of all that carbon fiber are clearly impressive: the Ducati Superleggera V4 weights just 159 kg (350 lbs) and it has a dry weight of 152.2 kg (335 lbs) if you’d like to get the optional Racing kit. The Italian superbike maker made sure this motorcycle has the best power-to-weight ratio of any street legal motorcycle out there.

The Superleggera V4 also features a lightweight Ohlins suspension system, with a titanium shock absorber and GP-derived valves which improve damping, plus high performance Brembo brakes, a special radiator cap crafted from solid aluminum and a bespoke ignition key that shows the chassis number of each bike. Ducati is already taking orders for this bike and will start deliveries in June 2020.