Would you Spend $6,000 on an iPhone 11 Pro Inspired by the Tesla Cybertruck?

Caviar Cyberphone 1

Caviar, a company from Russia that’s renowned for their elaborately-customized smartphones, presented probably the most interesting take on the iPhone 11 Pro, with a super-cool looking design inspired by Tesla’s polarizing Cybertruck.

Simply called the Cyberphone, this stunning iPhone 11 is characterized by the same geometry of lines and simplicity of forms as Tesla’s newest crossover, with versatile materials that will protect your iPhone for years to come.

The phone’s body is protected all around from any mechanical impact, with its back cover, sides and even the screen being covered with titanium and PVD-coated plates. This total protection system even increases the smartphone’s functionality, as the folding titanium screen protector could act like a comfortable phone holder as well.

Caviar Cyberphone 2

Limited to only 99 models, Caviar’s Cyberphone is already available for pre-order, with pricing ranging between $5,930 for the 64 GB iPhone 11 Pro and $7,100 for the 512 GB iPhone 11 Pro Max. The radical-looking iPhones will also come with Caviar engraving, anodized buttons and a special engraving of a unique phone number if you might want that.

If you want something even more exquisite, last year Caviar unveiled the extraordinary Solarius Collection, that also included the most expensive smartphone in the world, the Caviar iPhone 11 Pro Discovery Solarius, which was priced at a ridiculous $70,000.

Caviar Cyberphone 3

