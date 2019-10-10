This Magnificent Sicilian Wine Estate Can be Yours for €8.5 Million!

Contrada San Vincenzo is a superb Sicilian wine estate, nestled on over 47 hectares of land in Menfi, the providence of Agrigento, in Italy. It’s a completely renovated Sicilian Baglio, a fortified manor house, that’s surrounded by archaeological sites like the Greek temples of Selinunte and Agrigento and of course, by beautiful wine yards, olive groves and rolling hills.

The charming estate before you is less than an hour of driving away from locations like Erice, Trapani and Palermo. What’s more, Baglio San Vincenzo is an amazing place, well known for its magnificent sunsets. It features 28 hectares of wine yards, over 4 hectares of olive groves and 11 hectares of fruit orchards, and plenty of agricultural land.

The home itself features no less than 4,400 square meters of beautifully decorated interiors (47,361 sq. ft), with than 950 square meters of loggias and even a private chapel as well. There’s also a very large wine cellar, spread on more than 1,800 square meters and equipped with high-end wine making facilities.

On the living side of things, there are 13 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms, including two spacious suites, complemented by a lovely swimming pool complete with bar and outdoor kitchen outside. Contrada San Vincenzo might be ideal for a small boutique hotel or a private manor that’s perfect for welcoming all your friends. The price for it all? €8.5 Million or $9.36 million at today’s currency exchange rates.

[sothebys]