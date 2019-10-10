The Lindis Luxury Lodge in New Zealand Now Offers Mirrored Pods for Stargazing

The magical Lindis Luxury Lodge launched last November with five individual suites nestled in the pristine Ahuriri Valley in New Zealand’s South Island. Almost one year later they have a new surprise for their guests, launching three individual mirrored glass pods, perfect for those romantic stargazing nights.

The Lindis Pods are out of sight of the main lodge building, surrounded by conservation parks, superb mountains and beech forest. They feature mirrored glass walls on three sides, offering the best of both privacy and freedom. At the same time, the pods are sustainable, fitted with backup generators, efficient LPG boilers, geothermal heat pumps, rainwater harvesting systems and high-end insulation.

The pods offer posh amenities, allowing guests to enjoy the ultimate comfort in total privacy in the heart of nature. Each pod comes with everything you’d expect from a premium luxury accommodation. There’s king-size beds, private outdoor bathtubs, outdoor seating area and some of the finest linen and toiletries.

Each of the three pods can accommodate two guests for an astonishing and private getaway. For those who wish a more active vacation, activities like horse riding, e-biking, fly fishing and walking are also available at the Lindis Luxury Lodge. And let’s not forget about the world-class cuisine and the stunning setting in which the pods are located.