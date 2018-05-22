This Extravagant River Oaks Mansion Awaits for you in Houston

River Oaks is probably one of the most sought-after residential areas in Houston; it’s also the place where you could find this extravagant mansion, a 15,003-square-foot house that’s currently listed for sale at $15.9 million. If that sounds like a lot of money, it’s because it is, but when you get a closer look at this luxurious property and all its amazing amenities, you will understand it’s worth every single penny, and then some.

The entire mansion was built with Texas Cream limestone and it’s inspired by the “hôtel particulier” style, with every single inch of the house embellished, from exquisite inlaid hardwood floors to the incredible ornate molding, and anything else in-between. The attention to detail and fine craftsmanship is off the charts wherever you might look.

The future owners of this property will be able to enjoy a formal living room, a family room with a stained-glass dome ceiling, a formal dining room and kitchen, and even a wine cellar is part of this impressive package. There’s also a library that will probably make your day, with a beautiful marble-clad fireplace that should add some charm to any night.

If you have some guests over, the wet bar in the foyer will help you make a good impression, while the indoor pool area will leave everyone in a state of awe, with extensive mahogany paneling and doors, statues and many other details that could literally take your breath away. There are also several exercise rooms and a salon, while the garage will cater for up to five vehicles.

All in all, this lavish River Oaks mansion comes with four bedrooms and eight full bathrooms, plus special guest quarters with one bedroom and one bathroom. The estate sits on 1.01 acres and it also features a Creston home automation that helps you control the lighting, window shades and the security system. Nothing but good news from Houston!