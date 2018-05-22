Reinvention Of An Icon – TAG Heuer Monaco Bamford

I can’t really brag about an overly developed fashion sense, but I have to admit that the gallery below gets me very excited. TAG Heuer recently teamed up with Bamford Watch Department to imagine the special TAG Heuer Monaco Bamford, a stunning piece unveiled at Baselworld and inspired by probably the most iconic watch in TAG Heuer’s collection.

The Monaco Bamford features a solid carbon case, an elegant full black dial, as well as aqua blue chronograph counters. It looks fresh and modern, but this new version of the Monaco still features the hallmarks of the model, like a square 39-mm case made from a lightweight and highly resistant carbon and that iconic design.

The Swiss watchmaker has created a special mold for this carbon case, while Bamford’s signature details are on display on the chronograph counters – you might notice Bamford Watch Department’s favorite shade of blue that makes this timepiece even more attractive.

Furthermore, the dial and the case-back were engraved with “Monaco Bamford” to remind everyone of the unique partnership, although the black alligator leather strap will not allow you to notice it quite as often as you’d like. TAG Heuer is selling sophistication here, and that goes hand in hand with Bamford Watch Department.