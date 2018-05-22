Bang & Olufsen Unveiled a Luxurious 4K OLED TV and a new BeoLab 50 Speaker

The brilliant designers from Bang & Olufsen seem to be very busy lately, surprising us with new man-made creations almost every single week. Case and point: we’re now looking at a fresh take on the brand’s OLED 4K television and the BeoLab 50 loudspeaker, with the latter displaying a fresh “Brass Tone and Smoked Oak” colorway. Timeless elegance and pure luxury are obvious the second you lay your eyes on these superb devices.

The BeoVision Eclipse TV now shows off brass-tone aluminum on its motorized floor stand and the side and rear of the audio center; also noteworthy is the brass-tone BeoRemote One BT Netflix version, joining in for the visual effect. Last, but not less impressive, the speaker cover on the front was handmade in a gorgeous smoked oak wood. Looking good, isn’t it?

The BeoLab 50 speaker, on the other hand, has been also carefully anodized in a brass-tone, including the motorized acoustic lens and the unique beam width control, controlling sound dispersion. The smoked oak wood is also present here, overlaying the side of the speaker to match the aforementioned 4K OLED TV in the most beautiful way possible.

This spectacular Bang & Olufsen duo will be released on the market very soon, although it’s safe to assume that it will cost you a pretty penny if you want to have them both in your living room. Worth it!