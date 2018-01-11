These Air Jordans Have Been Bedazzled with Swarovski crystals

Wearing a pair of sneakers covered with dazzling Swarovski crystals is not really a thing a gentleman would do, but if someone really wants to stand out and make a bold fashion statement, I guess this is the right way to go. Nike has been known to create some of the world’s most incredible sneakers, but there’s nothing as exquisite as this pair.

These Air Jordan 1s from the famous sportswear brand have been bedazzled by the Chicago-based artist Daniel Jacob, who’s pretty well known for his dazzling creations. A year ago, the artist created an outrageous Air Jordan 1 sculpture, covered with 140,000 crystals, and if that piece was built for show, so to speak, these shoes are the real deal – wearable and ready for a quick spin around town.

Made to order, these sneakers require three weeks to complete due to their intricate design and the fact that each of the 15,000 Swarovski crystals is set by hand. Bedazzled sneakers are really popular these days, yet they’re not really a novelty, Some of you may remember that tennis superstar Serena Williams wore a pair of Nike shoes, embellished with Swarovski crystals, at her wedding.

But Daniel Jacob’s passion for crystals makes things even more incredible. These Air Jordan 1 Pinnacle “Golds” will cost you exactly $6,500, but since they will be produced in a very limited run, we’re pretty sure they will become a collector’s item.

[luxurylaunches]