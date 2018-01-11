Pestana Palace Lisboa is The Perfect Excuse To Ignore Work

A quick glance at the wonderful gallery below will make that title self-explanatory. But for those of you who require more than that before making any vacation plans, we have a few more details about this magical place.

Proudly sitting right in the heart of Lisbon, this beautifully restored 19th-century palace looks like an oasis of serenity and elegance, surrounded by extensive gardens and complemented by serene views.

The five-star Pestana Palace Lisboa Hotel is an architectural marvel in itself – a national monument that will easily impress anyone with its ornate ironwork, gilt-covered paneling and coffered ceilings, matched by exquisite classical furnishings and premium fabrics that will make you feel like royalty.

This five-star wonder is located in a quiet residential neighborhood near the beautiful River Tagus, which means you’re close to all of Lisbon’s historical landmarks, and you’re also tucked away from all the crowds and noise. But with so many things the hotel has to offer, you might want to stay in all day long.

That list comprises refined versions of traditional Portuguese dishes in the hotel’s Valle Flor Restaurant, tea in the Oriental Pavilion, a walk through its lush gardens, or relaxing by the spectacular pool – anything in between you could possibly think of is there, waiting for you to make a reservation. You are welcome!