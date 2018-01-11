Introducing the Glashütte Original Senator Tourbillon Edition Alfred Helwig

The brilliant German watch manufacturers from Glashütte Original are well known for their high-quality, elegantly designed timepieces, that are both modern and traditional at the same time, and this new timepiece seems to fit that description.

Called the Glashütte Original Senator Tourbillon – Edition Alfred Helwig, this stunning watch is an awe-inspiring tribute to Alfred Helwig, one of most significant figures in Glashütte’s history and also the man responsible for the creation of the flying tourbillon.

Based on the Senator Tourbillon watch, that was introduced in 2013, the Alfred Helwig Edition was visually updated to honor the renowned master watchmaker. Since we’re talking about a special release here, you should also know that this wonderful piece will be produced in a very limited run, with just 25 units set to charm a few lucky customers.

Available in an elegant 18k white gold 42 mm case, this watch displays a gorgeous varnish silver-grainé dial with contrasting black Roman numerals for the hours and a railroad chapter ring for the minutes. Celebrating its 20th anniversary, Glashütte Original’s familiar Panorama Date is also there for your viewing pleasure, while the 1 o’clock has been replaced by the numbered edition of the watch.

The main attraction sits right above 6 o’clock: a marvelous flying tourbillon, that can be admired without interference as it completes a full rotation every 60 seconds. Beneath everything, the Glashütte Original Calibre 94-03 puts things in motion, backed up by a 48-hour power reserve and traditional decorations such as Glashütte ribbings, galvanized bridges, blued screws, and beveled bridge edges.

A blue Louisiana Alligator leather strap, complete with an 18ct white gold fold fastener, acts as the finishing touch, while the 100,000 EUR price tag will deliver the final blow. Now that’s a proper tribute!