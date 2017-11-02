The Westin Valencia is an Enchanting Retreat

Spain’s newest Westin hotel has set up residence in a charming building from the heart of Valencia, that dates back to 1917. Boasting world class service, impeccable taste and incomparable amenities, The Westin Valencia lives up to the high standards of Westin Hotels, inviting us into an incredible atmosphere that blends avant-garde technology and incredible touches in the best way possible.

This upscale hotel allows you to choose between 135 chic guest rooms and suites, featuring an art-deco inspired decor, with flat screen TVs, the Westin Heavenly Bed®, minibars, luxurious en-suites with the Westin Heavenly Bath® and private terraces. The suites add a separate living space or a cozy sitting area, and the 2-bedroom options also come with a kitchenette, just in case you might fancy cooking.

Either way, the 24-hour room service is always ready to cater to your needs.

But this high-end hotel also comes with three gorgeous restaurants, with outdoor dining areas, where you could spend most of your days here. You could dine at the refined Rosmarino Mediterranean Restaurant, relax at El Jardi, Lobby Bar, or enjoy a few cocktails at the wonderful H-Club Valencia.

At the end of the day, the hotel’s blissful Caroli Wellness Center is waiting for you with an indoor therapy pool, an exercise room, Finnish sauna, Turkish bath, experience showers, 8 treatment rooms and a garden relaxation area. It might be the cherry on top of an unforgettable vacation in Valencia.