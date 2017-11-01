Tom Brady’s Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante is Magical

Created by Aston Martin Q, the Vanquish S Volante Tom Brady Signature Edition will be a very limited treat, with only a dozen units set to be produced and delivered in the first quarter of 2018. As you glance upon the stylish bodywork of this special Vanquish S Volante and appreciate its beauty, you should know that each of these exclusive Aston Martins will cost at least $359,000 – let that sink in.

Tom Brady wanted to add his touch to the Vanquish S because it’s an incredible car to drive and it simply looks like a work of art in motion; of course, it’s also the quarterback’s favorite Aston Martin.

Powered by a 6.0-liter naturally aspirated V12, that’s good for about 572 hp and 630 Nm of torque, this thing should be able to do 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.5 seconds and keep on going until reaching a top speed of 323 km/h (201 mph). It’s pretty obvious why this Aston should show off plenty of power, but what’s so special about this particular version?

Well, every unit of the British marque’s Vanquish S Volante Tom Brady Signature Edition is finished in Ultramarine Black, with the TB12 logo on a fender badge, while the interior benefits from Brady’s signature on the sill plates, Dark Knight leather, and carbon fiber trim. Did I mention the California Poppy leather on the paddle shift tips? That’s a touchdown for us.