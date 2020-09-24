The Six Senses Shaharut brings you some of the best views of Israel’s Negev Desert

The Six Senses Shaharut opened its doors for the first guest back in June this year. The resort, situated in the south of Israel’s Negev Desert offers some of the best views of the area in a total of 60 suites and villas. Rich experiences such as stargazing sessions in stary nights, wonderful hiking trips, immersing in the local community, fun camel treks or sunrise yoga sessions will make you want to come back.

The resort has been built with the environment in mind. Both the exterior and the interior have been planned to blend in the surrounding desert. It’s like a subtle relationship between the two, with an interior inspired by ancient Incense Route assets, from Mediterranean ports of the Levant all the way to India.

The furniture and various other fittings were made from natural stone, wood and copper by local artisans, reminding of the surrounding environment. The doors have been custom made from teak salvaged from disused boats, houses or footbridges.

Among other joys tourists can expect here, there are an open air amphitheater, an interesting Earth Lab, camel stables and many local experiences to try such as camel camping, hiking or jeep safaris. For those concerned about health, there are various wellness programs and treatments offered at the Six Senses Spa inspired by the superb landscape around.

The resort can also arrange a three and a half hour transfer from Tel Aviv or Jerusalem or a three hour one from Pedra, in Jordan. There’s also a 50 minute flight from Tel Aviv to the Ramon International Airport (ETM) in Eliat plus a 45 minute transfer to the resort.