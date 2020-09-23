Follow Us

Hublot and Garage Italia present the new Big Bang Millennial Pink Gender-Neutral Watch

Hublot Big Bang Millennial Pink 1

Hublot and Garage Italia have joined their creative forces again to give birth to another astonishing project: the Big Bang Millennial Pink gender-neutral watch. The color is not your usual pink color, but a subtle blend that cannot be attributed neither to women nor to men. It’s a new beginning, an illustration of a new era.

The watch boasts a 42 mm case made from lightweight monochrome aluminum, anodized and satin-finished and tinted in a millennial pink. The anodization process has been thoroughly researched by Hublot’s engineers. Apart from the mesmerizing pastel shade, the watch comes as extremely resistant to scratches and impact.

Hublot Big Bang Millennial Pink 2

The movement is a Unico chronograph manufacture movement, with an impressive 72 hour power reserve, a column wheel and chronograph mechanism on the dial side. The in house mechanism is the HUB1280 with its flyback complication.

The Big Bang Millennial Pink comes with two straps, a rubber one with a titanium deployand buckle covered in the same anodized and satin finished pink as the case, while the second strap is a mix of Velcro and knitted PES fabric with a sports looking buckle in the same pink hue. The straps can be swapped with only a push of a button.

The watch is out as an exclusive limited edition with no more than 200 available pieces. The price of the Hublot Big Bang Millennial Pink rises to $20,500.

Hublot Big Bang Millennial Pink 3

