The SESTANTE Project by Gianmarco Cardia Looks Very Promising

Imagined by the up and coming Italian yacht designer Gianmarco Cardia, finalist of the Young Designer of the Year Award in 2018, Project SESTANTE is a gorgeous explorer yacht concept, that aims to take you to the farthest corners of our planet.

We’re talking about an explorer yacht with a 60 meter length, a 11.8 meter beam and 3 m draft, that features a rectangular bridge with two octagons. The heart of the yacht is represented by a spacious bridge deck, housing a master suite and a large salon, plus the captain’s suite and another one for the helicopter pilot.

The yacht’s main deck features six passenger cabins for a total of 12 guests and a lounge area complete with cinema. The lower deck is reserved for accommodating a 14 people crew but it also features a relaxation area which could include a gym and a spa. Moreover, the sundeck boasts a Jacuzzi, which is in tone with the overall design of the yacht.

The aft deck of the SESTANTE Yacht Project could house a helicopter pad, jetskis, quadskis or other water toys, a RIB and rescue boat. And as if that wasn’t enough, the SESTANTE can carry a 7 meter landing boat for transporting two cross bikes on the beach. There’s also a tender garage in aft, and a rescue tender in the bow. Not bad for an explorer yacht, right?