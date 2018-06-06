The Saddle Rock House is a $12M Paradise Surrounded by Water

Somewhere in Stamford, Connecticut, tucked away at the end of the Shippan Point peninsula, you will find this little paradise, a charming, century-old estate surrounded by water on all its sides. The Saddle Rock House, or the “Bear House” as its neighbors call it for the large bear statue at its gated entry, is probably one of the most spectacular waterfront homes we’ve ever seen. And the best thing is that it could be yours for exactly $11.95 million!

This grand waterfront home boasts nearly nearly 1,000 feet of direct waterfront, with views to die for in every direction – including serene views of Manhattan on clear days. The beautiful estate before you was completed back in 1914 by Richard Howland Hunt and Joseph Howland Hunt – the same team that was responsible for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s original Fifth Avenue facade.

The property was built in the Richardsonian Romanesque style, with every room allowing guests to experience stunning views of the water. More of a country club than anything else, here is where lucky next owners will get to enjoy a lighted tennis court, a heated saltwater pool, an outdoor kitchen, and a lovely pool deck with a cabana on a daily basis.

Following a serious renovation and upgrade process, this spectacular home now benefits from state-of-the-art equipment, such as hurricane-resistant windows and a new high-end kitchen with custom cabinets, bespoke appliances, and granite counters. The renovated cellar is also a nice touch, with a vintage, temperature-controlled area keeping all your favorite drinks in a delicious condition.

There are seven bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two partial bathrooms spread across the 5,375-square-foot house, but yo might want to focus your attention on the charming dining room, the stone wood-burning fireplace in the living room or the lavish master suite. The latter boasts a custom marble bath and a small Juliet balcony overlooking the superb Stamford Harbor. Will you be the next owner?