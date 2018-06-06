Mansory Worked Their Magic on a McLaren 720S

Dubbed as the First Edition, this highly upgraded McLaren 720S was revealed at the Geneva Motor Show earlier this year, showing off how McLaren’s beautiful curves could be complemented by the extensive use of carbon fiber. This is how a McLaren on steroids probably looks like, with striking aerodynamic body enhancements designed to add some extra downforce and even more visual appeal to this supercar.

A redesigned front end and a radical-looking rear will make some people wonder if this is actually a brand new model. Still, it pays to stare at this thing, as it never ceases to amaze us. Speaking of things to stare at, it should also be mentioned that the vehicle you see here brags about a few engine upgrades as well, with an optimized engine management software and a new exhaust system.

That’s how this McLaren 720S got to 755 hp and 780 Nm of torque, and the twin-turbo V8 will take this beast from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.8 seconds and keep on going until hitting 345 km/h. Thanks to a new suspension upgrade, the supercar will feel fast and comfortable, not to mention extremely safe, at all times and any speed. The single-piece ultra-light forged Yavin wheels and the low-profile high-performance tires will also help out towards that purpose.

On the inside, the lucky driver of this beast will most likely appreciate the fresh steering wheel and the revamped cockpit with high-grade materials, adding to an overwhelming experience as you’re about to put this supercar through its paces. Feel free to agree with us in the comment section below.