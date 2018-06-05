The new HondaJet Elite is the Perfect Millionaire’s Toy

Honda Aircraft Company has just unveiled a new state-of-the-art plane, that features an over the wing engine mount configuration, a lightweight composite fuselage, and many other goodies, Called the HondaJet Elite, this plane was also designed to feature Natural Laminar Flow (NLF) fuselage nose and wing, while improved aerodynamic technologies allow this jet to fly as far and as silent as possible.

All these new features allow the HondaJet Elite to fly 396 km farther than its predecessor and greatly reduce high-frequency noise inside the cabin. Speaking of updates, this jet also comes with innovative avionics that offer performance management functions for optimum flight planning and automatic stability.



Although relatively small in size, the cabin is quite generous with the passengers; it features a private lavatory, a full-service galley, executive leather seats, and wireless connection for those of you who wish to remain in touch with the ‘real’ world at any altitude. As many as seven passengers will get to enjoy this jet and its new features.

The HondaJet Elite was also designed to be environmentally responsible, which means fuel-efficiency is a given. Thanks to the highly automated Garmin G3000 avionics suite, the HondaJet Elite will have its customers wanting to pilot this thing as well. The only question that remains is this: where to?

[luxexpose]