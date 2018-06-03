Roger Dubuis’ Excalibur Pirelli Sottozero is Perfect for Active People

Philosophy and long debates are really not my things; sure, someone could tell us that the human spirit and body is constantly active, and if you’re inactive that means you’re probably dead. I will stray away from a potential answer and instead, we’ll focus on this bold watchmaking creation in front of us – the all new Roger Dubuis Excalibur Pirelli Sottozero.

Limited to merely 8 units, this stunning watch was built on the partnership with Pirelli tires, with Roger Dubuis going for a manly approach to watchmaking. Not for the faint-hearted or for those of you with a sensibility about emptying their bank account, this watch is all about power, speed, and the belief that anything is possible – it really is, especially if you have plenty of money to back up your intentions.

Packing double flying tourbillons and a multi‑colored power reserve indicator, this stunning watch also features an eye catching strap with rubber inlays from Pirelli, that’s actually reminiscent of the tire manufacturer’s profile of a Pirelli Cinturato and Pirelli Sottozero. Interesting idea, right?

The Swiss watchmaker, on the other hand, equipped this beauty with their new RD105SQ hand‑wound caliber, while the signature blue Astral Skeleton will surely charm everyone who looks its away. The eight lucky owners of one of these watches will also get to brag about being invited to high‑end local Pirelli events, with crazy stunts, the smell of rubber in the air, and possibly some Italian supercars being part of the excitement. Now that’s a cool two-for-one offering!