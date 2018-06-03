This Stunning Net-a-Porter & Balmain Capsule Collection Will Make Your Day

Yes, it’s true – two legendary names from the fashion world, Net-A-Porter and Balmain, have recently teamed up to create a beautiful and extremely elegant high summer capsule collection. Inspired by the glamour of Cannes, St. Tropez and over resorts from the famed Côte d’Azur in France, this collection was meant to be the ideal summer wardrobe, covering everything from your off-duty look to full-on evening glamour.

So wherever you might want to go this summer, whether it’s a coastal getaway or a jet-setting vacation, these chic creations will be the perfect companion for any occasion or any place. The collection is already available for purchase, with prices ranging between $260 and $7,143 – it’s true that some pieces might be a little bit pricey, but even if you’re on a budget you will surely find something interesting for you.

The unmistakable Balmain signature touches are easily noticeable once you get a closer look at the sequins on one-shouldered dresses, camisole tops, and full-length dresses. Those might be perfect for evening events, but the high-cut bodysuits, white shorts and stylish shirts will be there to help you with daytime events and activities as well.

Stripes and navy blazers, with gold details and beautiful cuts, offer a refreshing take on classic sailor looks, that will get you to daydream about high society events and classy people debating the latest fashion trends and their new expensive purchases. It’s all about looking stylish, no matter the occasion.