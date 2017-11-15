The Pendry San Diego celebrates Traditional Heritage

Proudly sitting right in the heart of San Diego’s Historic Gaslamp Quarter, The Pendry San Diego is a wonderful 5-star hotel that manages to blend traditional elements and heritage with a super chic decor and modern luxuries, creating a unique atmosphere that’s just too awesome to be described in words.

Tourist hotspots like the San Diego Zoo, the Air & Space Museum, and the Balboa Park are all within walking range, which might help you decide where to stay while visiting this beautiful city. The Pendry hosts 317 rooms and suites, beautifully decorated and packing state of the art amenities, with pet-friendly rooms that are all set to make your best friend feel like home as well – or, even better.

There are several unique restaurants and bars at The Pendry, which means every dining experience will be a memorable one; where should you start? Well, the Pool House lounge might be the best place to chill out, while enjoying a few signature cocktails, although taking in the sun’s warmth by the rooftop pool is also a good option.

Once the sun sets, the hotel’s amazing Lionfish restaurant serves modern coastal cuisine anchored by seasonal, local ingredients, followed by cocktails at Fifth & Rose or local beers and live music at Nason’s Beer Hall. I honestly can’t think about anything missing from this hotel – only me and my friends. Care to join me?