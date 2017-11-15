Keanu Reeves is Now Doing Some Awesome Bikes

What else could you expect from ‘The One’? Yes, the all-around cool guy from The Matrix has been always a big fan of two-wheeled vehicles and he’s nowadays thrilling people in Milan at the annual motorcycle trade show – EICMA.

If you didn’t know this yet, Keanu Reeves has its own custom bike shop, called Arch Motorcycle, and he unveiled three new motorcycles in Milan, imagined together with his business partner and well known bike designer Gard Hollinger.

Arch Motorcycle started off back in 2007, and nowadays the shop delivers bespoke bikes that cost at least $78,000 USD. Talk about expensive taste! But are these bikes worth that kind of money?

The three highlighted bikes consist of an evolution of the original KRGT-1 for 2018, with updated looks, upgraded suspension, improved brakes, and EURO 4 emissions compliance for those very picky European customers.

The Arch 1 was also on display, featuring a single-sided swingarm for a more aggressive ride this time, while a very exclusive Arch Method 143 was also unveiled, a stunning bike that will make only 23 owners very happy.

The video below is meant to offer you a closer look at what Keanu Reeves’ custom motorcycle shop is able to do. Unfortunately, the pricing for these new bikes wasn’t revealed yet, but you probably shouldn’t expect to afford one of these, which means that this gallery might be all you can get.