The New Spring Summer Collection From Bang & Olufsen is Here



Deeply inspired from the wonderful colors of the Scandinavian summer, the brilliant designers from Bang & Olufsen have created a new limited edition range of products, which includes speakers, premium headphones and various other accessories, all of them in a color scheme that will impress anyone in love with nature.

The Bang & Olufsen Spring Summer 2019 Collection includes the Beoplay E6 ($300), the Beoplay H9i ($499), the Beoplay A1 ($250), a $60 pouch for earphones and a $125 bag for headphones, products already available at Bang & Olufsen stores and retailers worldwide.

The E6 wireless earphones look better than ever. They’re lightweight, ergonomic, and feature the rich signature sound of Bang & Olufsen, with strong bass and dynamic sound. Meanwhile, the H9i wireless headphones are the high end product in the collection, featuring Active Noise Cancellation, an innovative aluminum touch interface, and soft leather cushions for increased comfort.

Last but not least, the Beoplay A1, is a top notch portable speaker which comes in either Clay, Pine or Sky colors. The pouches and bags are nice and delicate, made from a fabric called Ria and offers good protection for the earphones, headphones and speaker.