Breitling’s Newest Timepiece: The Premier Bentley Centenary Limited-Edition Watch

The collaboration between the legendary Swiss watchmaker Breitling and the highly praised luxury car maker Bentley has given birth to a brand new and fabulous product: the Breitling Premier Bentley Centenary Limited Edition Watch. We know. That name seems long and fancy, but this watch is well worth it. And if you’re wondering about the occasion, it’s the 100th anniversary of Bentley Motors.

The Breitling Premier Bentley Centenary Limited-Edition Watch is a superb chronograph in a 42 mm case which comes in two flavors, one of 18k rose gold limited to only 200 pieces, and one in stainless steel, that will be available in 1,000 pieces. The watch has a lovely bi compax chronograph dial design, with a white tachymeter scale and date indicator at 6 o’clock.

The dial is actually crafted from an exquisite brown elm woodgrain called burl, which gives it a unique character and look.

Under the hood there’s the complex Manufacture Caliber B01, with the movement visible through the caseback, a power reserve of up to 70 hours and chronometer certification. The transparent caseback comes with the Bentley logo inscription, while the side of the case features an engraved Bentley plate as well.

The straps will be brown leather for both editions, with an optional stainless steel bracelet for the stainless steel version of the watch. So far there’s no information on the price of these Premier Bentley Centenary Limited Edition watches, but if you already have a Bentley parked in your garage, we’re pretty sure you won’t have any problems buying this stunning anniversary watch.