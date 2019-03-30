fbpx
Follow Us

Type to search

Subscribe

Breitling’s Newest Timepiece: The Premier Bentley Centenary Limited-Edition Watch

Premier Bentley Centenary Limited Edition Launch At 89th Geneva International Motor Show

The collaboration between the legendary Swiss watchmaker Breitling and the highly praised luxury car maker Bentley has given birth to a brand new and fabulous product: the Breitling Premier Bentley Centenary Limited Edition Watch. We know. That name seems long and fancy, but this watch is well worth it. And if you’re wondering about the occasion, it’s the 100th anniversary of Bentley Motors.

The Breitling Premier Bentley Centenary Limited-Edition Watch is a superb chronograph in a 42 mm case which comes in two flavors, one of 18k rose gold limited to only 200 pieces, and one in stainless steel, that will be available in 1,000 pieces. The watch has a lovely bi compax chronograph dial design, with a white tachymeter scale and date indicator at 6 o’clock.

The dial is actually crafted from an exquisite brown elm woodgrain called burl, which gives it a unique character and look.

Breitling Premier Bentley Centenary Limited Edition Watch 16

Under the hood there’s the complex Manufacture Caliber B01, with the movement visible through the caseback, a power reserve of up to 70 hours and chronometer certification. The transparent caseback comes with the Bentley logo inscription, while the side of the case features an engraved Bentley plate as well.

The straps will be brown leather for both editions, with an optional stainless steel bracelet for the stainless steel version of the watch. So far there’s no information on the price of these Premier Bentley Centenary Limited Edition watches, but if you already have a Bentley parked in your garage, we’re pretty sure you won’t have any problems buying this stunning anniversary watch.

Premier Bentley Centenary Limited Edition Launch At 89th Geneva International Motor Show

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

BASELWORLD 2018
Baselworld 2018 Round-Up: Our Favorite Watches
Breitling Chronoliner B04 1
Behold The Red Gold Breitling Chronoliner B04 Watch
Breitling for Bentley GT Dark Sapphire 1
Breitling for Bentley GT Dark Sapphire Honors the new Continental
Breitling Navitimer DC-3 Chronograph 1
The Breitling Navitimer DC-3 Chronograph Will Go On Tour

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

luxatic banner

Next Up

Behold the Newest Bentley Models: The Continental GT and GTC V8

Widely regarded as one of the world's most influential luxury blogs, Luxatic.com engages the finest connoisseurs with the content that speaks to their passions.


From the newest supercars, amazing yachts, luxury homes and exquisite watches, to high-end hotels and resorts from all over the world and the latest trends in technology and fashion.

Get to Know Us...

Contact

Do you want to be featured on Luxatic.com? For partnerships, advertising or media inquiries, don’t hesitate to contact us.

contact[@]luxatic[.]com

© 2019 Luxatic - Luxury Lifestyle at its Finest. All rights reserved.