Behold the Newest Bentley Models: The Continental GT and GTC V8



After debuting with their new GTC at the Geneva Motor Show this year, Bentley has also unleashed the new Continental GT V8 and GTC V8 models, in their third generation now, and the high end versions of the range so far.

The GT V8 version shares the same engine and rigging with the Porsche Panamera Turbo, a 4.0 liter twin turbo charged V8 diesel which outputs 550 hp. The weight and comfort differences make the Continental GT V8 reach the 100 kph mark in 4 seconds, which is only 0.4 seconds slower than the Panamera.

Top speed on the other hand is higher for the GT V8, reaching 318 kph, as opposed to Panamera’s 306 kph. The V8 Continental versions are different in the V8 badging and quad-tailpipes, with 20 inch, 10 spoke painted alloy wheels and several other options up to 22 inches.

On the other hand, the Convertible models feature heated and vented Comfort Seats, and the top can be deployed and stowed away in only 19 seconds at speeds of up to 50 kph (30 mph). The interior comes in five colors, with a Crown Cut Walnut as the standard wood version. The sound in the V8 models takes a whole new dimension with the 10 speaker Bentley Audio system.

Both the Bentley Continental GT V8 and GTC V8 will be available in the United States starting with the third quarter of 2019 and in other regions of the world beginning with the first quarter of 2020.