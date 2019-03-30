Six Senses Krabey Island Has Officially Opened its Gates

Six Senses Krabey Island is a new high-end resort spread on 30 acres of a blissful island in the Gulf of Thailand in southern Cambodia. This luxurious resort offers no less than 40 free standing pool villas, an exclusive spa, sunset bar, two wonderful restaurants, an outdoor fitness circuit, an open air cinema and even a lovely sky observatory.

Though extravagant and luxurious, the villas have a well thought out design and are made to be sustainable as well, maximizing the use of daylight, with roofs covered in green lush vegetation. Rain showers and infinity edge pools are other awesome additions to every single villa. And speaking of sustainability, they’ve got their own water bottling plant with reusable glass bottles.

The two on-site restaurants offer delicious dishes cooked only from quality seasonal local products, that were actually grown in their own organic farm and herb garden. They serve traditional Khmer cuisine, but with a modern touch. The small island-resort also features an outdoor Sunset Bar, that’s just perfect for lazying out in the sun, on sofas or in cozy hammocks.

Besides the amazing spa which offers plenty of beauty and body treatments, with full gym, yoga pavilion, aerial yoga studio, Alchemy Bar and Meditation Cave, there are plenty of activities available for those of you looking for a more active vacation: things like snorkeling, fishing, boat trips and other water sports.

For those rushing to discover the new Six Senses Krabey Island, there’s a special opening offer until the 15th of April, saving 20% in costs and with a few other perks in store.