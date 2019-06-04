The new Leica M Monochrom “Drifter” by Kravitz Design

Created in collaboration with the famous musician, designer and photographer Lenny Kravitz, the new Leica M Monochrom “Drifter” draws inspiration from the artist’s amazing life and travels, capturing experiences in black and white. It’s the second special edition camera that Leica has created with the same artist and as expected, it’s a real treat for our eyes.

The Leica M Monochrom “Drifter” comes with everything a photographer might need during travels: The impressive Leica M Monochrom (Typ 246), a Summicron-M 28 mm f/2 ASPH and an APO-Summicron-M 75mm f/2 ASPH, plus a stylish brown bag dubbed “The Drifter Traveler” and a matching carrying strap. There are also two lens cases and two vintage styled pouches for camera and accessories.

The special edition Leica is limited to only 125 units and though it’s identical to the serial production Leica M Monochrom (Typ 246), it differentiates itself through the unique design and finish. The camera body features a sepia-brown paint, with the accessory shoe, thumb wheel, shutter release and soft-release button finished in brass.

The leather trim elements come with a snakeskin look made from synthetic leather. The two lenses come as well in the same sepia-brown paint, with the front rims of the lens caps and hoods stylized in raw, uncoated brass which gives them a more special look.