The new Hermès Slim D’Hermès GMT watch is an Exclusive Treat

Hermès started producing its own watches back in the ’70s, but only in 2006 things got more serious when the French luxury brand has acquired a 25% stake Vaucher Manufacture Fleurier. In 2015, the super chic Slim d’Hermès watch has taken over the world with its seductive looks, that’s why Hermès has been steadily building up its Slim d’Hermès collection ever since.

This is the latest addition – the Hermès Slim d’Hermès GMT, a wonderful timepiece that aims to charm frequent travelers. The GMT features the distinctive Slim d’Hermès case, measuring in at 39.5 mm and constructed out of palladium, an ultra light and very rare material. The case is water-resistant to 30 meters and it’s paired by a gorgeous matte graphite alligator strap, with blue stitching on its sides.

The dial has a minimalist look, with a unique slate color and a sunburst chapter ring, matched by a quirky font, a GMT counter at 10 o’clock, day/night indicators at 2 o’clock and a date counter with a guilloche center at 6 o’clock.

Powering everything up is the Hermès H1950 movement, which beats at 3Hz; this caliber is just 2.6mm thick and comes with a decent power reserve of 42 hours, which is very impressive, considering how thin it is. You could take a closer look at the perlage on the base plate, hand-chamfered bridges and its polished screw heads through the sapphire display caseback.

If you’d like to get one of these watches already, you should know that the Hermès Slim d’Hermès GMT will be produced in a limited run of just 90 pieces, and each of them is priced at a cool €12,000.